Rose Road detours begin Sunday

ITD

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Traffic patterns will change at the Rose Road interchange on Interstate 15 Sunday.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will move interstate traffic to the southbound side of the interstate while girders are placed at the Exit 98 interchange. Girders are the massive concrete structures that will support the new bridge.

The shift will happen at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The off-ramp and all lanes of I-15 will reopen by 8 a.m.

During construction, ITD said I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The northbound off-ramp at Rose Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 and will be posted with digital message boards before the off-ramp closure.

The construction work is part of a year-long project that includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance. The project will also reconfigure and lengthen the interchange ramps and replace two canal structures to support current traffic loads.

The project should be complete late this year.