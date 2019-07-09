Salmon-Challis monitoring two lightning fires

USFS Waterfall Fire July 8, 2019

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest is keeping a close eye on two lightning caused fires.

The "Trapper" fire was reported early Monday afternoon, about one mile east of Highway 93 in the Trapper Gulch area on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is about .10 acre in a stand of lodgepole, spruce, and fir. Four firefighters are staffing that fire.

Fire crews are also monitoring the 200-acre "Waterfall" fire. It was spotted at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the east side of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, about a mile southeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and Big Creek on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

The Waterfall fire is in monitor status and being allowed to play its ecological role.