Salmon man dies in Friday night crash

CHALLIS (KIFI/KIDK) - One man died in a Friday evening accident north of Challis on Highway 93.

Idaho State Police released, "On Friday, June 21, 2019 at approximately 8:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash northbound US93 at milepost 261, thirteen miles north of Challis, in Custer County.

Cody Dillard, 36, of Salmon, Idaho, was northbound on US93 at milepost 261 in a 1996 Ford Ranger. Jack Whitworth, 53, of May, Idaho, was southbound on US93 in a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.

Dillard failed to negotiate a curve and the Ford crossed into the southbound lanes, where the vehicles collided. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Dillard's passenger, Chase Murray, 36, of Hemet, California, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance. Murray was wearing a seatbelt; Whitworth was not. Dillard succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The northbound lane of travel was blocked for six and a half hours.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police."