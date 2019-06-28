Sand Bar swimming still closed in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The St. Anthony Police Department says it hopes to open the Sand Bar public swimming area soon. But, for now, the area is still closed.

People are requested not to cross a posted boundary line.

Police are closely monitoring river flows and will not open the area to public swimming until they reach safe levels.

The river is still running very swift, 2100 cubic feet per second as of Thursday. Police don't think the river is safe for swimming until those flows slow to around 1200 cubic feet per second.