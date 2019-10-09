Santos-Quintero gets another 20-year jail term

Related Stories Juan Santos-Quintero sentenced to 27 years

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man who went on a two-county crime spree last fall received yet another jail term in Bonneville County District Court this week.

Juan Santos-Quintero appeared before Judge Bruce Pickett for sentencing in Idaho Falls Tuesday on multiple charges, including robbery, burglary, and two counts of using a deadly weapon in commission of a felony. He was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in the state penitentiary.

Santos-Quintero entered into a plea agreement on the charges Sept. 10.

He was found guilty of multiple charges, including three counts of assault and battery, receiving and possessing stolen property, and using a deadly weapon in commission of a felony after a jury trial in Bingham County in June.

A Bingham County Sheriff's Deputy was shot trying to bring Santos-Quintero into custody.

Santos-Quintero was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison on those charges by Bingham County District Judge Darren Simpson earlier this summer.