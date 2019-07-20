Better Business Bureau warns of scam affecting Expedia users

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Better Business Bureau are warning people of a scam going around affecting people traveling this summer.

The Better Business Bureau said they have gotten reports of people scammed by who they believe are Expedia customer service representatives. Victims call a phone number for what they believe is Expedia customer service to change their travel plans.

The Better Business Bureau said the big clue to find out that the "representative" is a fraudster that they ask the victims to purchase gift cards for payment.

Several customers have lost nearly $10,000.

"Anytime there (you're on the phone with a service) and you're asked to pay with gift cards, they dictate which gift cards you should pay with and even willing to stay on the phone with you while you go to the store and get the gift cards, should be a huge red flag," said Jeremy Johnson, the southeastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau.

Expedia is a Better Business Bureau accredited business.