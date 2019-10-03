New scam targets utility customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rocky Mountain Power customers are being targeted by a new scam.

Idaho Falls Police said they're getting calls from someone who tells the victim they have an overdue bill. They are then told to go to the Grand Teton Mall and use a Bitcoin machine to pay their bill. If not, the caller threatens, their power will be shut off.

Police say the red flags of most scams are always the same. They have an urgent reason to make a payment immediately. The threats can be a power shut-off, a warrant, or some other terrible thing that they claim will happen if you don't act right now.

Keep in mind, legitimate companies, businesses and government entities never require payment through non-traditional sources like Money-gram, gift cards, Bitcoin or other methods of payment.

If you have a question about their legitimacy, do not call them back at the number they used to call you or any other number they suggest. Use your utility bill or other account information to get a phone number and call the company to ask questions.

A legitimate company already has your account information.