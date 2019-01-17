School closures for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
School Closures due to Icy Conditions
(KIFI/KIDK) - Icy conditions are forcing some schools to shut their doors on Thursday, January 17, 2019:
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot
- EICAP Blackfoot Head Start
- Idaho Science & Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Snake River School District 52
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International Academy Charter School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Ammon
- Taylor's Crossing Charter School in Bonneville County
- District 93 buses will not be running for Pre-school and Mid-day Kindergarten today in the following areas: Panorama, Foothills area, Rimrock above the foothills, Founders Pointe, Hawks Landing, Comore Loma, High Willow, Blackhawk and Bone area.