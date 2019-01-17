News

School closures for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

School Closures due to Icy Conditions

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 06:02 AM MST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 10:53 AM MST

(KIFI/KIDK) - Icy conditions are forcing some schools to shut their doors on Thursday, January 17, 2019:

  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot
  • EICAP Blackfoot Head Start
  • Idaho Science & Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas International Academy Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • White Pine Charter School in Ammon
  • Taylor's Crossing Charter School in Bonneville County
  • District 93 buses will not be running for Pre-school and Mid-day Kindergarten today in the following areas: Panorama, Foothills area, Rimrock above the foothills, Founders Pointe, Hawks Landing, Comore Loma, High Willow, Blackhawk and Bone area.

 

