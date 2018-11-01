School District celebrates new transportation center with trunk-or-treat

Trunk or Treat with District 91

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many spooky creatures and characters are out and about Wednesday night trying to get candy. Lots of trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events were in full swing.

Idaho Falls School District 91's new transportation center located at 1928 Pancheri Drive, right across from Eagle Rock Middle School. Wednesday nights events started at 5:30 p.m. and went on until 8 p.m.

District 91 trunk-or-treat has a spook alley, hot chocolate and of course lots of candy.

The district also invited families out to celebrate and take a look at the new transportation center.