Scouting for Food reports successful weekend

Tendoy District BSA Matt Stelzer (left), Assistant Scoutmaster for Holy Spirit Catholic Community’s Troop 315 in Pocatello, and his son, Jacob (right), sort food donations into boxes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello area Boy Scouts collected about 15,000 pounds of food during last weekend's "Scouting for Food" campaign.

The Tendoy District food drive typically involves over 1,200 scouts and more than 450 adult leaders, totaling more than 3,000 man-hours of service. It provides nearly 300,000 meals council-wide.

"This is the largest food drive of the year for the foodbank," said Kia Shaw, Operations Supervisor for the Eastern Branch of the Idaho Foodbank. "This is a really important food drive for the local pantries because it's right before the holidays."

Tendoy District BSA Todd Betty (standing) and Billy Keith (driving) prepare to weigh a pallet of cased nonperishable donated food