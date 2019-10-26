Scouts going door to door to pick up food for the state

Scouting for food this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Boy Scouts are coming October 26th to help feed Idaho.

The annual scouting for food event is one of the largest donation days for the community food bank.

It counts on the donations to replenish its shelves.

"The Boy Scouts will be canvassing the streets starting at 9 A.M. and they will go throughout the neighborhoods and pick up all the food, whether it be bags, or boxes." Said Elias Lopez, a representative of the Boy Scouts of America. "They will also be asked if they don't see anything to kindly knock on the door and make sure that every item that can be donated is brought to the community food basket."

It is a hands-on learning experience for those collecting donations and giving to people who need help.

The food bank helps around one thousand families a month on average.

For the last three years, the number of people being served has gone up.

They help all kinds of people who need help with a meal or groceries.

All the food collected in the area stays here.

"We share with other emergency pantries here in town, the Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul, Cornerstone Pentecostal, and the Soup Kitchen." Said Dave Manson, the Executive Director for the community food basket of Idaho Falls. "So it all stays here in town so everything we collect we are able to help folks that are in need here in our community and this time of year as the weather turns colder as the holidays are approaching the amount of food the scouts are collecting for an annual basis literally makes the difference for us being able to meet the need or not."

Some items they are looking for are:

Canned protein

Pasta

Sauce

Cereal

Oatmeal

Peanut Butter

Canned and dried beans

Rice

Canned Soup

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Powdered Milk

Any non-perishable food items

All you need to do is put a few food items in a bag and place it on your front porch.

It has to be there by 9 A.M. tomorrow morning for the scout to gather it up.

The Idaho Foodbank will distribute the food to each troop's closest local Food Pantry.