Search for missing woman in western Wyoming suspended

Aubree Corona

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have suspended the search for a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.



Sgt. Travis Bingham with the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday investigators had no leads on the whereabouts of Aubree Corona, who was reported missing after she didn't come back to a campsite near Union Pass as planned.



Corona was last heard from Saturday afternoon when she texted her friends that she was lost on the pass and received directions from a logger in the area. She said she was going to get gas and food before driving back to the Sublette County side of Union Pass.



Her vehicle has not been found.



Investigators are asking people not to search on their own because the terrain could be unfamiliar and dangerous.