Search underway for missing hunters

LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Search and Rescue teams in three counties are looking for what they believe is a party of four missing hunters.

An emergency call was received by Clark County dispatch at around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Fremont and Lemhi Counties were brought into the case, because officials could not immediately determine where the hunters were.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said search efforts were set to resume with first light Friday morning after officials determined the lost hunters may be in the Leadore area.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has released no further information at this time.

