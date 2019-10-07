News

Search warrant precautions block Ucon street

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 09:05 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:44 AM MDT

UCON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Ucon residence at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The warrant, at 3900 E. 109th North was part of an ongoing investigation with a special investigation unit that also includes the Idaho Falls Police Department.  The nature of the warrant was not disclosed.

Deputies blocked the street for a short time.  Extra deputies were posted at nearby Ucon Elementary School down the street as a precaution.   

A distraction device used by the SWAT team led some neighbors to believe a shot had been fired.   There were no gun shots fired.

Two adult residents were detained.   Investigation is continuing.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories