Search warrant precautions block Ucon street

UCON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Ucon residence at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The warrant, at 3900 E. 109th North was part of an ongoing investigation with a special investigation unit that also includes the Idaho Falls Police Department. The nature of the warrant was not disclosed.

Deputies blocked the street for a short time. Extra deputies were posted at nearby Ucon Elementary School down the street as a precaution.

A distraction device used by the SWAT team led some neighbors to believe a shot had been fired. There were no gun shots fired.

Two adult residents were detained. Investigation is continuing.

