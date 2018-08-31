Pickup truck hauling trailer, ATV tips over on I-15, Driver Cited

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - A pick-up truck hauling a camper and an ATV, tipped over on the Interstate blocking traffic Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m., in the northbound lanes of I-15, just north of the Sunnyside exit.

Idaho State Police say, 44-year-old Macario G. Leal, of Idaho Falls, was traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a Nash camp trailer. He was towing a Big Bubba utility trailer with a 2018 Polaris UTV Razer on the back.

Leal lost control of the Silverado. The Silverado and utility trailer came to rest on their top and the camp trailer on its side. Leal was cited for an open container of alcohol and the case is being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to review for additional alcohol charges.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for one hour and forty-five minutes with right lane being blocked for an additional forty-five minutes.

Idaho State Police would like to remind motorists not to drink and drive.

Only minor injuries were reported.