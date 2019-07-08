Sen. Risch discusses Iran, INL

Sen Risch discusses INL

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - U.S. Sen. Jim Risch stopped by the station of the Fourth of July and discussed a variety of topics. One of those topics was Iran. Risch was in the room with President Donald Trump when he decided not to attack Iran for shooting down an American drone. Risch says that decision diffused a lot of the situation.

"Had he done that, there would have been a response from Iran," Risch said. "And then our next response would have been overwhelming, and we would have been off and running. And everybody knew that. And so at this point Iran continues to rattle the saber, but look these are public statements, don't get too worked up about these things."

Risch also discussed cybersecurity and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The Securing Energy Infrastructure Act passed last month as part of the defense funding bill. Its goal is to protect the country's national laboratories from a cybersecurity attack.

"What I think a lot of people don't realize is how big a role that the INL is now playing in cybersecurity," he said. "That is a huge issue. Lots of vulnerabilities there. And a lot of things being done there. The Idaho Lab is going to be heavily involved in that as we go forward. They've got some unique capabilities there with test beds and other things. And it's a good thing for Idaho, it really is."