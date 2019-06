Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Thursday night

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 337

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

155 PM MDT THU JUN 6 2019

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 337 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM

BONNEVILLE BUTTE CARIBOU

CASSIA CLARK FRANKLIN

FREMONT JEFFERSON MADISON

ONEIDA POWER TETON

$$

UTAH COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS

DUCHESNE JUAB MILLARD

MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE

SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH

WASATCH WEBER

$$

WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

LINCOLN TETON UINTA