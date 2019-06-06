Victor sewer line issues traced to channel flooding

Google Earth

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Update:

Victor Public Works Department crews have identified the cause of overflow into Lift Station #2. They now say flooding from the Tonks Channel is creating the problem. Crews are shoring up the flooded area and expect the project to be complete within two hours.

Residents are still asked to avoid using as much water as possible until 6 p.m.

Original Story:

Victor is asking city residents to conserve as much water as possible to avoid pushing the sewer system to capacity.

City officials said a sewer line cracked and is causing the city's #2 Lift Station to overflow. Residents should avoid flushing toilets, taking showers, running dishwashers and washing machines and other device that drains into the sewer system.

The incident is primarily affecting people in southwest Victor including the areas of the Brookside subdivision, Teton Valley Resort, Willow Creek subdivision, and Crystal Run Road areas. The situation is expected to continue until around 9 p.m.

The sewer line crack has caused the lift station to approach capacity. If it does, it could cause the sewer system in southwest Victor to back-fill.

City crews are working to address the crack and additional contractors will be on site within hours to bi-pass the cracked pipe. Once complete, water use may continue as normal.

You can find updated information here.

