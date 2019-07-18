Shady Fire estimated at 1,070 acres

U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest The Shady Fire on July 16.

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The lightning-caused Shady Fire reported the evening of July 10 is estimated at 1,070 acres.

The fire is burning in subalpine fir and lodgepole pine and is located approximately two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

It is burning in Shady and Casto Creeks and in a no-name drainage to the east of Castro Creek.

Fire activity was minimal in all drainages Wednesday.

Fire managers are urging you to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the Shady Fire as firefighters are in the area. In addition, they are urging you to be aware of the many blind corners on the roads and to please slow down.

Due to heavy fuel loading, active fire behavior, and the presence of numerous snags, firefighters have been unable to directly engage the fire.

The Forest will provide fire updates and information as significant changes occur.

There are no fire restrictions at this time. While the Salmon‐Challis National Forest looks green, fire danger is a key concern. The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is at HIGH Fire Danger.