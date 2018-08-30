Shelley to drop driver's license service

Shelley closing DMV

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Since 1992, the city of Shelley has provided drivers licensing services as a convenience for Bingham County residents at Shelley City Hall but the city of Shelley has a space issue. It has only gotten worse recently with the statewide system being down so often.

"It was one of the final straws. We've been talking about this because we've had this problem for almost a year now of not being able to accommodate people space wise. This just kind of pushed it over the edge," says Sandy Gaydusek, City Clerk Treasurer.

Starting Sept. 27th, the city will no longer be providing drivers licensing services. They sat too many people in a small space had employees distracted.

"It takes your full attention to have 10-15 people sitting in front of your desk, or even on the outside of the wall, talking or upset because they can't get through or because they have to stand in line," says Gayduesk

Plus, it is a privacy issue.

"Addresses, social security numbers, sex offender registries. We don't have the luxury to have a line 10 or 15 feet back from the operator to have stand, so people have their privacy."

The city first thought about adding onto city hall or moving the DMV to another building but the city would have to pass a levy to do that.

"I went out and visited with people and I asked them, hey if you had to pay $400 or $500 or drive to Blackfoot once every four years which would you rather do? Every one of them said I'd rather drive to Blackfoot," says Stacy Pasco, Mayor of Shelley.

It is mandated that every sheriff's office in every county has to have a DMV.

"We do not have to do that. We found that we are the only city in Idaho that actually does drivers license. Now we understand why because of all the problems," says Pasco.

When the driver's licensing system stops the city will continue to provide title and vehicle registration service for Bingham County.

The Shelley city council voted last night to remove the practice. The closest place to get your driver's license if you live in Shelley, is still Blackfoot for Bingham county or Idaho Falls for Bonneville County.