BCSO Lt. James Foster (l) and Sheriff Paul Wilde (r)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant James Foster formally retired Friday. He served the county for three decades.

Sheriff Paul Wilde said Foster served on Specialty Teams, Crimestoppers, the Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8.

BCSO Retirement comes with memorabilia

Friends, staff, and fellow officers were on hand for a retirement ceremony Friday.