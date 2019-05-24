Sheriff's Office reminding everyone to be safe on the water

Sheriffs Office asking everyone to be safe over holiday weekend

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) - With Memorial Day around the corner, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to be safe this weekend, especially for those thinking about being on the water.

Rivers are running fast and cold this time of year and are recommending that everyone stay out of the water altogether.

They say there is a lot of debris hidden in the water and could cause accidents.

If you do get on the lake there should be a life jacket for everybody on board and kids need to be wearing them.

The Sheriff's Office says even if you are not on a boat the shores can be dangerous during this time of year.

Nick Contreras, a backcountry deputy, said "I would still recommend life jackets. It's been raining the past couple of days the rocks are going to be wet, and the ground is going to be soggy. If you fall in there, it will be the same as falling off a boat. That water is swift and it's cold."

Deputies also remind us that safety begins when you leave the house by buckling your seatbelt.

Also, wear your helmet when heading off-road in ATV's and as always, to not drink and drive and operate any vehicle.