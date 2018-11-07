News

Sheriff's office seeks mysterious hat-owner

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff's Office would like to return a misplaced cap.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a Wilson, Wyoming resident reported an unknown person entered their home on the night of Saturday, November 3, and apparently took a nap on their couch.

When the person left, the homeowner said the visitor may have taken a "puffy," gray, woman's jacket, but left his or her baseball cap laying on the couch.

If it belongs to you or someone you know, or if you may have entered the wrong house by accident, the Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you. Call 307-733-4052. You may remain anonymous.

