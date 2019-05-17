Shooting suspect arrested in Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Fort Hall man is in police custody suspected for shooting a woman and leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton told the Sho-Ban News they arrested Creston Kindness.

Teton said they were called at 6:41 p.m. to a home on Cemetery Road and Rio Vista. The chief said officers found Seleste Stone shot. She told the officers Kindness shot her and left in a stolen vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Kindness led police in a chase and was stopped after using spikes, they said.

He is being held at the Fort Hall Corrections.

Police along with the FBI are investigating the case.