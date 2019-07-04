Shoshone Bannock Tribes celebrate Treaty Day

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hundreds of people gathered in Fort Hall for the annual Treaty Day celebration. The event commemorates a peace treaty that was signed by the Shoshone Bannock Tribes and the U.S. government in 1868. The 151-year-old treaty reserved land for the tribes along with hunting grounds.

Today, they keep the treaty day tradition alive through entertainment and fireworks. This year, all the events are free to the public, including Indian Relay Races, a concert and a fireworks show.

"It’s a day to celebrate our treaty and the day it was signed,” said Colista Eagler, Shoshone Bannock hotel director. “So we do July 3 and we always have a big shebang; celebrating the signing of our treaty."

The fireworks kick off at 8 p.m. Wednesday.