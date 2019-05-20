Simplot proposes land exchange...again

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The J.R. Simplot Company is proposing to exchange 719 acres of public land next to its Don Plant for 667 acres of private land near the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Canyon area.

The Bureau of Land Management Field Office in Pocatello is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). BLM officials said the 667 acres is critical mule deer winter range and a popular recreation area.

The EIS will give the public opportunity to get involved in the land exchange process. The announcement opened a 45-day scoping period. In that time, BLM will gather public comments on the proposal and identify issues that should be analyzed.

"Public scoping is vital to getting this process started off on the right foot," said Melissa Warren, Pocatello Field Office Manager. "It provides the perfect opportunity for people familiar with the area, or those who have concerns, to bring items to our attention so we can fully analyze them in the EIS."

BLM said the exchange area is identified as one that places a priority on consolidating ownership to maximize public values, provide public access, and improve public land administration.

Simplot wants to use the land next to the Don Plant to construct cooking pads and expand future gypsum stack storage capacity.

The proposal initially went to BLM in 1994. An environmental investigation regarding groundwater quality in 1998, led to a designation of the Don Plant, the FMC elemental phosphate facility, and surrounding area as the eastern Michaud Flats EPA Superfund site. In 2007, an Environmental Assessment was prepared to analyze the land exchange. BLM issued a finding of No Significant Impact.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes protested the approval, but the State BLM Director dismissed the Tribes' action. That decision was affirmed by the Interior Board of Land Appeals. The tribes' appealed to District Court, which granted the Tribes' motion and required BLM to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement.

BLM has scheduled two public meetings to discuss the proposal. The first is scheduled June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Hall Hotel and Event Center. The second is planned June 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BLM Pocatello Field Office, at 4350 Cliffs Drive, In Pocatello.