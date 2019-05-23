Simpson wants Idaho products in mitigation program

Rep. Mike Simpson (R), Idaho

Rep. Mike Simpson (R), Idaho

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has announced a $16 billion program to pay farmers impacted by the Trump Administration's trade tariff policies.

Perdue said that was in line with the estimated impacts of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.

"The plan we are announcing today ensures farmers do not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners," said Perdue. "Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year's program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers. Our farmers work hard, are the most productive in the world, and we aim to match their enthusiasm and patriotism as we support them."

Idaho Second District Congressman Mike Simpson sent letters to the White House and U.S.D.A. this week encouraging the administration to consider wheat, barley, and dairy in future trade mitigation assistance packages.

"I have talked to farmers throughout Idaho and I understand the hardships they are facing on trade," said Simpson. "I also know that they would greatly prefer to compete in a fair global marketplace, but that just isn't the current reality. That is why I support the White House and USDA including Idaho products in any trade mitigation assistance that have seen significant losses due to market uncertainty."

Simpson said wheat and barley needs to be included in a trade mitigation assistance package because of recent price drops in both commodities.