Siren tests scheduled in Teton County

Adams Canyon warning siren

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Residents in Teton County, Wyoming should not be alarmed if they hear emergency warning sirens today.

Emergency Management officials will be testing outdoor warning sirens at Teton Village, Teton Pines, Wilson, downtown Jackson, Gregory Lane, Adams Canyon and Hoback Junction to ensue they ae all operational for emergencies.

Those in the area may hear a few short bursts from the sirens, but for no longer than one minute at a time.

"Most people associate outdoor warning sirens with tornadoes," said Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs. "Our sirens are for all hazards and hearing a three-minute siren wail means that you should tune to local radio, All-Hazards Weather Radio, trusted online local media, or your phone for an alert to find out what is going on."

