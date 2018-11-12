News

Skiers rescued in 2 incidents on Teton Pass

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 08:52 AM MST

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say two skiers have been rescued in recent days in separate incidents along Teton Pass on the Wyoming-Idaho border.
  
The Jackson Hole  (Wyo.) News and Guide reports a 36-year-old skier was airlifted out after crashing while and hitting his head. His condition was unknown.
  
Two days earlier, a 72-year-old man got lost and worn out skiing near the pass. Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr says the uninjured man called authorities Thursday afternoon and he was transported back his car.

