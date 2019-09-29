Small brush fire contained near McCammon

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Scorched bushes and land from a small brush fire on Friday in McCammon .

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A small brush fire near McCammon kept firefighters busy on Friday.

Flames were reported around 5:30 p.m. in the evening near Crystal Springs Road, according to the Idaho State Journal. Firefighters had the fire out two hours later.

No injuries, evacuations or structure damage was caused by the fire, though it did scorch about four acres before it was contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's office.