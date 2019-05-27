News

Small plane crash lands at Yellowstone; 2 aboard unhurt

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:35 PM MDT

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A small private plane flipped in a crash landing at Yellowstone Regional Airport. A student pilot and an instructor on the plane escaped unharmed.
 
The Cody Enterprise reports the crash landing halted runway operations for about two hours on Saturday.
 
Bob Hooper, the airport's general manager, says winds affected the Piper Cub as it was landing.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

