IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Smith RV in Idaho Falls is collecting donations for "Operation Care Package" to send Christmas to our troops overseas.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the store on the corner of Hitt and Lincoln.

The last day to make a donation is Saturday, December 1st.

Smith RV will then pay to ship the donations to our troops.

You can find a list of items that can be accepted here.