Table Butte fire contained

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7-3 8:10 a.m.

The Table Butte fire, about 5 miles east of Camas, was officially contained at 806 acres at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was believed to be lightning caused. It burned grass and brush in flat terrain with rolling hills. No structures were threatened.

In all, the fire fighting effort involved 8 engines, 1 helicopter, and 1 dozer, which was still on the scene Wednesday morning.

The control effort also included Hamer, Roberts, Madison, and Camas Creek firefighters and equipment.



UPDATE 7:46 p.m.

Firefighters held the Table Butte Fire at the Camas Monteview Road.

They are extinguishing hot spots and securing the perimeter.

The fire is 50 percent contained.

They are hoping to have the fire contained by 11 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The Table Butte Fire is now estimated at around 100 acres and is 0% contained. Firefighters estimate containment for 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is running and burning in grass and brush. Four more engines have been ordered. So far, the fire is not threatening any structures.

Firefighters are closing the Camas-Monteview Road (2700 North) to assist in the fire fighting effort.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is responding to a range fire near Table Butte.

Initial reports indicate the fire is located about 10 miles south of Dubois. Four engines and one dozer have been dispatched along with two Hamer Fire Department engines.

