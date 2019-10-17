Snake River Bridge project review tonight

WYDOT

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will outline results of a recent transit review of the Snake River Bridge Replacement project at the intersection of Highways 390 and 22 at a public meeting Thursday. WYDOT is looking for public input to identify what transit improvements should be considered in the project.

The agency is currently in the process of reviewing the environmental impacts of construction alternatives. Over the next year, WYDOT will be finalizing designs, right of way, and utility plans. That will lead to a final revision of plans in 2021 and actual construction in 2023.

The public meeting is set from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Spring Hill Suites Conference Room at 150 W. Simpson Avenue in Jackson.