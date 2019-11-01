Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals - Petting Zoo set to hold annual Halloween events

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Children and parents are gearing up for Thursday night's Halloween festivities. One event in Pocatello is an annual favorite.

Regardless of the cold weather, Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals & Petting Zoo is expecting at least 400 people to attend their free trick-or-treat event and their haunted house.

To accompany the candy and fun, the petting zoo will feature their miniature horses, pigs, goats, ducks, rabbits, a bearded dragon, and baby sulcata tortoises.

The trick-or-treat event starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 7 p.m. the Haunted House begins at 8 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m. Entry for the haunted house is $3.

They are located at 3960 Nora Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204.