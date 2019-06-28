Snow King development plans moving to 2020 decisions

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bridger-Teton National Forest is now working with Snow King Mountain Resort to modify an on-mountain improvement project at Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson.

The Forest Service has now completed two reports, one summarizing public comments and concerns received during the initial scoping period of the project. Those comments helped identify issues contained in the proposed action plan. The second report is a summary of those issues.

Work is now focused on a draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

The Forest is working with Snow King to modify the proposed action and develop an alternative to address environmental impacts. The alternatives will be analyzed and compared in the DEIS.

Snow King has proposed several new projects including a new ski school teaching center on the ridgeline west of the summit, 97.5 acres of new ski terrain, converting the Summit lift to a gondola, upgrading and installation of facilities, and a new access road.

New buildings being proposed include a restaurant, observatory and planetarium, a wedding venue, and a year-round yurt camp. Mountain bike trails are also part of the plan.

The scoping report summarizes concerns filed by about 10 agencies, 11 organizations, and 419 individuals.

You can see that information and other issues that will be used to complete an in-depth analysis of the proposal here.

Decisions on whether to authorize any or all of the proposed elements will be made in 2020 after an extensive review process.

