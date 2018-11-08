Snow King lifts move to green power

jacksonholewy.com Snow King Resort in Jackson, Wyo.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Lifts at Snow King Mountain Resort will use power generated by an Idaho Falls wind farm to operate all of its lifts beginning this year.

Energy Conservation Works (ECW) and Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked with the resort to analyze its energy use and evaluate options in transitioning to 100 percent green power.

With green power being used for its lifts, nearly have of the ski area's total electricity needs will be met from local resources. Much of the green power provided by LVE is produced by the Horsebutte Wind Farm, outside Idaho Falls. Additional electricity comes from several micro-hydro-electric facilities owned and operated by the utility. The Town of Jackson and Teton County both purchase electricity from those local projects.

"We are excited to have all our lifts running on 100% Green Power and to contribute to the environmental sustainability of our community," says Snow King General Manager Ryan Stanley. "Snow King aspires to do more as our business itself becomes sustainable in the future and look forward to one day exceeding environmental best practices within the industry and community."

ECW Director Phil Cameron said, "It's very exciting that the 'Town Hill' has joined our community-wide effort to increase local demand for Green Power. Snow King joins other cornerstone organizations and individuals in our community in making this choice and supporting increasing Green Power coming into our grid.'

ECW and LVE teamed up in 2017 to encourage more green power use. It is available to all Lower Valley members. So far, Snow King is one of the largest commercial commitments to the Green Power campaign.