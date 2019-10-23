Snowmobile recovered after 12 year hiatus

BCSO

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some routine training led to a surprise recovery for Bonneville and Bingham County Sheriff's Office Dive Teams.

The teams were training at the John's Hole Bridge Forebay on the Snake River Monday when deputies located an abandoned snowmobile.

BCSO Video equipment spotted the snowmobile on the river bottom.

The machine was spotted near the bridge. Divers attached air bags to help raise it from the bottom, where it could be pulled to the boat ramp and out of the water.

The snowmobile is believed to be one that was lost during a snowmobile water racing event sometime in 2007. Water conditions at the time made it difficult to get an accurate location.

The machine has now been returned to its owner.

