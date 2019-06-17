News

Social media did in Yellowstone lion poachers

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:19 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 09:42 AM MDT

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Social media posts helped authorities find and prosecute several Montana mountain lion hunters for illegally killing a lion in Yellowstone National Park.
  
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports photos they shared via Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, including publicly accessible images, were deleted, but not before other hunters recognized the landscape and alerted game wardens.
  
Austin Peterson, Trey Junhke and Corbin Simmons, all from Livingston, Montana, all pleaded guilty to illegally killing the lion in the park.
  
On May 3 a federal judge ordered the three to pay restitution, sentenced them to three years of unsupervised probation and stripped them of their hunting and fishing privileges for three years.
 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories