Soldier killed during California training exercises identified

FORT IRWIN, Ca. (KIFI/KIDK) - Update: 6-6 3:10 p.m.

The Army National Guard soldier killed in a tank rollover during exercises in California Wednesday has been identified as Nevada Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, 51, of Las Vegas.



Gallagher was assigned to the Nevada Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment based in Las Vegas.

The other guardsmen involved in the crash included Sgt. Christian Tijerina, 27, of Las Vegas, Pfc. Brandon Fuka,20, of Las Vegas, and Pfc Zachary Little, 19, of Las Vegas. All were treated at Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin and were released.



Gallagher, an armor crewman enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009 after a previous military career that began in 1988.

"We are saddened by the events that happened to our soldiers at Fort Irwin,"

Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said. "Sgt Gallagher was a motivated, dedicated non-commissioned officer who will be greatly missed. As soldiers we strive every day to live up to the example set by him. Again, our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

Original Story;

A Nevada Army National Guard soldier was killed in an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank rollover Tuesday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

He was identified only as a member of the Nevada Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry Regiment from Las Vegas.

Three other soldiers in the tank were listed in stable condition after they were taken to Weed Army Community Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Las Vegas regiment is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Boise. It includes battalions from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon. The CBCT is participating in a month-long training rotation at the US Army combat training center.

"The entire organization is at a terrible loss," said Col. Scott Sheridan, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team commander. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Soldier. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."