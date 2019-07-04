2 hospitalized after I-15 crash

BANNOCK COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7-4 8:41 A.M.

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Idaho State Police were called to milepost 26, about five miles south of Downey.

Investigators said Cameron Alexander, 22, of Newhall, California was southbound in a Honda Civic and struck the rear of a 2016 Freightliner pulling three trailers. The car came to rest in the left lane of the Interstate and Clinton Schultz, 50, of Chubbuck safely drove the Freightliner onto the right shoulder.

Alexander and his passenger, Morgan Alexander, 25, of Rexburg, were taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance. The left lane of the interstate was completely blocked and the right lane partially blocked for about an hour.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.



UPDATE 7/3/19 10:18 P.M.: All lanes of I-15 are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho State Police is responding to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of I-15 five miles south of Downey at milepost 26.

There is partial lane blockage at this time.

Stay with Local News 8 at KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for updates on this story.