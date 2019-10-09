South Downtown plan goes to the public

Capital Park near the Idaho Falls Public Library is located within the south downtown area.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls' Community Development Services Department will bring a new South Downtown Plan to the public for a final review tonight.

It is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Public Library, Meeting Room 1. There will be an initial presentation at 7 p.m., then staff will be available to answer questions.

The South Downtown Plan began in 2018, when Idaho Smart Growth started to research the area. Idaho Falls formed a steering committee of residents, landowners, developers and city staff to generate goals and ideas for a draft plan. The steering committee led a design charette in April to gather up feedback from the public.

"The South Downtown area is an interesting and exciting area," said Community Development Services Planner Brent McLane, who has been overseeing the South Downtown process. "It provides an important link to the history of Idaho Falls, and the City's plan for this area will create a framework to not only preserve that history but also encourage and guide careful investment to revitalize the area."

City officials say the South Downtown Plan is intended to be a proactive planning document to guide development in the area's future.

