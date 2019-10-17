Southeast Idaho College Fair helps students decide their future

College Fair helps students...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - High school students got a head start on planning for their futures, tonight. Bonneville High School hosted the Southeast Idaho College Fair.

"We're really excited," Mike Walker, Dean of Student Affairs at College of Eastern Idaho said. "We are trying to improve all of our go on rates in Idaho for high school students and our graduation rates for here for our community college students."

With Idaho's low college rates, over 50 colleges at Bonneville High School wanted to make their presence known for high school students.

"When I get to my Senior year I want to be able to know what my decision is," high school student, Miriah Badillo said.

"I really want a head start," high school student Jose Zamarriea said. "I want to be someone in life so like this is a great opportunity here in Idaho and even for free. That is very good."

Students and parents had many questions for Boise State's Savannah Allmett. One of the main questions was about life on campus.

"Moving away from home is so scary, and they are kind of like okay well like what should I expect," Boise State Admissions Counselor, Savannah Allmett said. "So we are here to explain to them you are going to have a bunch of other students there that help you get adjusted away from home. Especially in this area too being four hours away. It is nice because they are just quick drive home too so students here are just very curious about all the different opportunities."