Southeastern Idaho Public Health planting Memorial Garden Wednesday night

18th annual Memorial Garden planting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 18th annual Memorial Garden Planting will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health's Pocatello office Wednesday night.

"Our Memorial Garden is kind of a living tribute," Dana Solomon of SIPH explained. "People can come and grieve, reflect and remember their loved ones."

The garden was originally built for the hospice program, which no longer exists, but now serves as a place to remember all the loved ones we've lost.

"They come and they plant an annual flower. We do annual flowers because they die and so just like the cycle of life, it's a way for you to plant and remember your loved one," Solomon explained.

The free event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and features a flag ceremony, a brief program and closes with a chicken dinner.

"Just come and remember your loved ones," Solomon added.