SPET initiatives go to voters

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming voters will decide the fate of ten different ballot issues Tuesday. The Specific Purpose Excise Tax, SPET, is a voter-approved 1% sales tax paid by visitors and residents on goods and services purchased in Teton County.

The funding allows the county to pay for community facilities that would otherwise require other sources of revenues, like bonds or property tax.

SPET raises approximately $14 to 15 million a year in revenue. It would take 5 to 6 years to acquire the funds to pay for all the projects on the ballot.

Each proposition requires a yes or no vote. Each project is an independent and separate question.

The propositions are:

#1: A downtown water quality improvement project on Cache Creek

$2,000,000

#2: A core services vehicle maintenance facility

$18,500,000

#3: Planning and design for renovation or replacement of the Teton County Courthouse

$2,000,000

#4: Teton County recycling and composting facility improvements.

$2,500,000

#5: Jackson Hole Fire/EMS apparatus replacement

$1,600,000

#6: Stormwater and infrastructure improvement on Gregory Lane

$8,500,000

#7: Community Housing Opportunities

$5,500,000

#8: History Museum Building

$4,400,000

#9: Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center expansion and renovation

$22,000,000

#10: Wildlife Crossings

$10,000,000

The county's sales tax is currently 6%.

If any of the projects are approved, the sales tax will remain at 6%. If all 10 propositions fail, the sales tax would drop to 5%.