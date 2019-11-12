Spirit of Freedom Award presented to local veterans

Spirit of Freedom Awards 2019

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Just one day to honor veterans isn't enough, but it's a start.

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo honored 28 veterans and volunteers with the Spirit of Freedom Award on Veterans Day. The full list of 2019 honorees can be viewed here.

In Pocatello, Grace Jacobson was awarded for her 16 years in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She joined during college in the 1950s, and not only served in Operation Desert Shield, but volunteered to serve in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

"We built the hospital, everybody together--doctors, nurses, enlisted support people, medics. We did it in less than two weeks when the war officially started," Jacobson said.

"In the meantime, we were being bombed every now and then, and people were shooting at us, but nobody got hurt in that period of time. We got the hospital up in time, just before the toughest part of the war began, when we were constantly being bombed and shot at."

In addition to the Spirit of Freedom Award, she's been honored with the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Achievement Awards, and the Idaho Nurses Association awarded her for 58 years of dedication to nursing.

She said that, looking back, she had a positive experience, despite getting sick while deployed.

"I'm glad that I went. I wish I didn't have lung disease, but almost everyone comes back with something from the wars. I'm not sure everybody recognizes that it does change you," Jacobson said.

Her story is similar to those of thousands of others.

"Every single man and woman who has raised their hand and pledged to give their lives to their country, if needed, did so for a reason. Ask them why," said George "Woody" Woodman, who served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force.

"I always wanted to be in the military from the time I was just a young kid, and I eventually made it there. It was probably the best career I could have ever had," Woodman said.

Woodman said he hopes that people will take the time to not only thank veterans, but ask them to share their story.

"To tell that story, to pass that story on to our future veterans, so they know what their legacy is," Woodman said.

Stories such as Woodman's and Jacobson's can have a lasting impact for Americans.

"I hope that they remember that we must try to seek peace in the world in some fashion besides war, and that they recognize that all veterans are changed forever when they go to war," Jacobson said.

To nominate a veteran or volunteer for the 2020 Spirit of Freedom Award, contact Courtney Lehosit in Crapo’s Boise office at 208-334-1776 or via email at courtney_lehosit@crapo.senate.gov.

Resources for Veterans:

Crisis

NVF Lifeline for Vets – 1-888-777-4443

VA Suicide Hotline – 1-800-273-8255

National Suicide Hotline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Stop Soldier Suicide – 1.800.273.8255, ext. 1

General

State Veterans Service Offices -Housing, employment, education, VA benefits

VA E-benefits

For more, click here.