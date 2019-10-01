SPUDNIK to buy STC trailer in Blackfoot

STC Trailer / SPUDNIK

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - International potato equipment manufacturer, SPUDNIK, of Blackfoot has announced it has entered an agreement to purchase another Blackfoot firm, STC Trailer LLC.

STC also serves the potato industry, building top quality trailers and stainless steel bulk beds.

SPUDNIK said the addition of trailers and beds would help complete the company's field of products. STC Trailer products will continue under the SPUDNIK name beginning January 1, 2020.

