News

SPUDNIK to buy STC trailer in Blackfoot

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 08:48 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:48 AM MDT

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - International potato equipment manufacturer, SPUDNIK, of Blackfoot has announced it has entered an agreement to purchase another Blackfoot firm, STC Trailer LLC. 

STC also serves the potato industry, building top quality trailers and stainless steel bulk beds.    

SPUDNIK said the addition of trailers and beds would help complete the company's field of products.   STC Trailer products will continue under the SPUDNIK name beginning January 1, 2020.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories