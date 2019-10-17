No one hurt in travel-trailer crash

MGN Online

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Update: 8:20 am 10-17

Northbound lanes of Interstate 15, at mile marker 26.5, north of Malad, were blocked for about an hour Wednesday night when a travel-trailer crashed.

Idaho State Police said Don P. Paver, 61, of Kaysville, Utah was driving north at around 7:48 p.m. in a 2004 Nissan Titan. The pickup was towing a 28 foot Wildwood travel trailer. Paver was on the downhill side of the Malad Summit when the trailer began to fishtail, jack-knifed, and overturned.

Paver and his three passengers were not hospitalized. All of them were wearing seatbelts.

While both lanes of the interstate were blocked for an hour, the right lane remained blocked for two hours more while the wreck was cleared.



Original Story:

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on the northbound lanes of I-15 north of Malad.

Both lanes were closed for a period, but have reopened.

It happened at mile marker 26.5.

Stay with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for updates to this story.