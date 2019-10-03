State submits Medicaid work reporting requirements

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Close the Gap Idaho is denouncing an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare proposal that would put new restrictions on Medicaid.

According to the group, the 1115 application does not address any concerns or flaws highlighted in 700 pages of public testimony, concerns, technical flaws, and stories from people who will suffer if it is approved.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is reviewing waivers necessary to enact Medicaid expansion approved by voters in last November's general election.

The Idaho Legislature has proposed work reporting requirements that have already been deemed illegal in three other states.

Close the Gap says anyone who commented during the state comment period may comment again at the federal level. Because the proposal implicates federal Medicaid policy, the comment period is open to the entire country.

You can access the public comment form here.