States to receive federal payments

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Department of Interior will give the states $514.6 million in PILT, or Payment in Lieu of Tax, payments this year.

The payments are made to local governments to offset their inability to collect property taxes on federally owned property within their boundaries.

PILT payments are used to carry out vital services like firefighting, law enforcement, public schools and roads. Each county's share is based on the amount of federal property within its boundaries.

This year, the state of Wyoming will receive a total of $30.2 million. Of that, just over $2 million will go directly to Teton County. Last year, the state received $31.7 million. You can see the full county-by-county breakdown here.

Idaho will receive $32.2 million this year, compared to $36 million directed to the state last year. For example, Bonneville County will see $1.4 million this year, Fremont County $1.2 million, Bannock County, $540,000 and Jefferson County, $525,000. You can see the full county-by-county breakdown.here.

The federal government collects more than $11.9 billion in revenue every year from commercial activities on public lands. Local government also receives federal revenue sharing payments from other federal programs during the fiscal year.

